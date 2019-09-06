Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy S. Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy S. Johns Obituary
Timothy S. Johns Timothy "Tim" S. Johns passed away suddenly August 26, 2019 in Trinity, Florida. Born on April 23, 1961 in Akron, Ohio to the late Robert Murray and Betty Jewel Johns, Tim spent most of his life in the Akron area until relocating to Spring Hill, Florida in 2010. Tim was a 1980 graduate of Akron Garfield High School. At the time of his death, he was employed by Bonded Air. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Johns; sisters, Robin and Rhonda Johns. He is survived by his wife, Julia; children Ross Johns (Annaliese Soden), and Samantha (David) Dobson; brother, Stephan (Laura) Johns; nieces, Heather and Allyssa Johns and nephew, Mitchell Johns. Tim enjoyed spending time and having fun with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life took place in Spring Hill on Saturday, August 31st.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.