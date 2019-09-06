|
Timothy S. Johns Timothy "Tim" S. Johns passed away suddenly August 26, 2019 in Trinity, Florida. Born on April 23, 1961 in Akron, Ohio to the late Robert Murray and Betty Jewel Johns, Tim spent most of his life in the Akron area until relocating to Spring Hill, Florida in 2010. Tim was a 1980 graduate of Akron Garfield High School. At the time of his death, he was employed by Bonded Air. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Johns; sisters, Robin and Rhonda Johns. He is survived by his wife, Julia; children Ross Johns (Annaliese Soden), and Samantha (David) Dobson; brother, Stephan (Laura) Johns; nieces, Heather and Allyssa Johns and nephew, Mitchell Johns. Tim enjoyed spending time and having fun with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life took place in Spring Hill on Saturday, August 31st.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019