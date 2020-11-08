WADSWORTH -- Timothy W. "Tim" Aberle, 63, of Wadsworth, OH passed unexpectedly October 25th,2020. Born April 24, 1957 in Mobridge, SD to the late Mike J. and Catherine M. Aberle. The youngest of thirteen children; he is survived by Pauline, Lucille, Leo, Lori, Marj, Steve, Trish, and preceded in death by his brothers, Junior, Nick, Jim, Joe; and sister, Dorothy. A Wonderful Loving Husband (Sharon) and Father (Nathan-Tyler); Cherished his relationship with mother-in-law, Virginia Hopkins; brother-in-law, Fred Hopkins and mourned the loss of his father-in-law, Richard F. Sr. and brother-in-law, Rick Hopkins. Although postponed, the family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where a funeral service will be follow at 1 p.m. For full Obituary and live stream link please visit www.HilliardRospert.com
