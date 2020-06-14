Timothy Wayne Strausser Jr.
Timothy (TJ) Wayne Strausser, Jr., 30, of Akron Ohio, passed away unexpectedly June 10th 2020. He was a kind man with an infectious laugh. Tj had a smile that would light up a room. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Marie, Homer, Goldie, and Patsy, and his brother, Baby Michael. He is survived by his daughter, Angel; parents, his father, Timothy Strausser Sr.; his mother, Crystal Campbell; step father, Michael Short; grandfather, Tim Martin; grandmother, Tonya; siblings, Ashlie (Gus) Krystalin (Jacob) Ryan (Kaite) Joshua, Shaun, Sadie, Jenny; aunt, Tammie (Mike), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Tj is loved by many and will be dearly missed. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. A memorial gathering will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
