Timothy (TJ) Wayne Strausser, Jr., 30, of Akron Ohio, passed away unexpectedly June 10th 2020. He was a kind man with an infectious laugh. Tj had a smile that would light up a room. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Marie, Homer, Goldie, and Patsy, and his brother, Baby Michael. He is survived by his daughter, Angel; parents, his father, Timothy Strausser Sr.; his mother, Crystal Campbell; step father, Michael Short; grandfather, Tim Martin; grandmother, Tonya; siblings, Ashlie (Gus) Krystalin (Jacob) Ryan (Kaite) Joshua, Shaun, Sadie, Jenny; aunt, Tammie (Mike), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Tj is loved by many and will be dearly missed. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. A memorial gathering will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







