MOGADORE -- On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Timothy William "Tiny" Huth, 67, passed away. He struggled for many years with COPD, and we trust that he is now at peace. Born November 30, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, Tim was the youngest of seven children born to Herman F. Huth, Sr. and Lorrayne (Muncy) Huth. A 1971 graduate of Mogadore High School, he still holds a school record for longest fumble recovery for a TD. Tim proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1971 to 1977. Tim worked for the Fred W. Albrecht Company (Acme) for 21 years, and then 10 years for Yellow Freight, retiring in 2008. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ruby Luke and Elaine Spillers; and his brother, Herman Huth, Jr. He will be greatly missed by his sisters and caregivers, Donna Hollosy and Anna (Larry) Stouffer; his brother, Duke (Judy) Huth; brother-in-law, Bradley Luke, and sister-in-law, Nancy Huth; as well as many nieces and nephews. Tim loved all the neighborhood kids as his own, and they brought him much joy! Tim will be remembered for his exaggerated storytelling, his train sets, his movie and record collections, the jumbo Rice Crispy treats he handed out each year for Trick or Treat, his love for his family, The Ohio State Buckeyes, his beloved Mogadore Wildcats, and being a proud Vietnam Veteran. Romans 10:9-10 - We love you, and we'll miss you greatly, but we believe by faith that we will see you again! Family and friends will be received Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12 noon to 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert L. Drummond Jr. officiating, at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire and Rescue Department, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com