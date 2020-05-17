Tina G. Martin
) Tina G. Martin, 97, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away May 14, 2020. She was born in Partanna, Italy to Biagio and Vita (Sciacca) Genna. She is survived by her son, Dean Martin; many loving nieces and nephews; and her Baby BooBoo Cat. Tina was preceded by her husband, Albert; parents; and brothers, Giuseppe, Siverio, and Biagio Genna. Tina was a long-time fixture at Crest Bakery as an excellent baker, where everyone loved her homemade pizzas and meatballs. She also worked at Fred Arbogast, Custom Painted Fishing Lures for many years. Tina was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She enjoyed being active in the Sicilian Club in her younger years. Tina cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Her final place of rest will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Please visit Tina's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
