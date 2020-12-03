Tina Leigh Kline, 60, of Barberton, went home to be with her family on November 24, 2020. Born in Maryland and a graduate of Wadsworth High School, Tina spent most of her life near her family in Wadsworth and Akron, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, June and Harvey Sanford; her brothers, Raymond and Robert; and her beloved cat, Scampers. Tina is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Mark Kline; and her two children, Patrick and Brittany. A memorial service will be held 3p.m. Saturday, December 5th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call from 1 - 3 p.m. All are welcome.