Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 Sixth St., N.W
Barberton, OH
View Map
Tina Marie Cabahug


1961 - 2019
Tina Marie Cabahug Obituary
Tina Marie Cabahug (Starcher)

Tina Marie Cabahug (Starcher), 57, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in Marshallville where she lived with her husband of 35 years.

After graduating from Smithville and Wayne County Joint Vocational School (Career Center) in 1981, Tina moved to San Francisco where she met the love of her life, Antonio (Tony). They were married on April 9th, 1984. During this time, she worked at a brokerage firm where she handled clients such as George Lucas and Joe Montana until they relocated back to Marshallville with their three young sons in 1995.

Tina's love for her family was the passion of her life. She cared for both her parents, Darrel (Tiny) and Johanne Starcher until they passed.

Tina and Tony could always be seen and heard, at all school functions and sporting events for their sons, nieces, nephews and later their five grandchildren

At the time of her passing, Tina had worked at the Western Reserve Group of Wooster for 24 years as an underwriter.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; sons, Antonio (Ninh), children, Asia and Ethan; Darrel (Angel), children, Edward and Abigail; Maximo (Kassie), son, Maximo; sisters, Nancy Graybill and Beth Ann DeBellis; 48 nieces and nephews; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; her mother-in-law, Elisa; along with many other relatives and friends.

Please join us in commemorating Tina's life on Thursday (7/18) and Friday (7/19) both days from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton, with Fr. Stephen P. Moran, celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Marshallville.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
