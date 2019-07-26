Home

Tina Marie Luna

Tina Marie Luna

Tina Marie Luna, 58, passed away on July 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, while surrounded by friends and family.

Born on June 5, 1961, she was preceded in death by her father, Joe Nathan Caldwell. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 40 years, Johnny Luna; three children, Gregory Luna, Michelle (Demetrius) Lloyd, and John (Teyona) Luna; mother, Carri Caldwell; brother, Teno Caldwell; sister, Adrienne Caldwell; mother-in-law, Geneva Gray; 11 beautiful grand-children, and a host of relatives and friends.

One of Tina Marie's most rewarding accomplishments was raising her children and grand-children. She had a passion for helping others and worked as an independent home health provider, and school transportation driver. She enjoyed swimming, making jewelry, and spending time with loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Betty Jones Youth Center, 1449 Copley Rd., Akron, on Saturday 7/27/19 from 2:00 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 1177 Longstone Ave., Akron, OH 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 26, 2019
