Tina Marie Stillwell, age 57, was discovered to have passed away on May 20th, 2020. Tina was born on June 19th, 1962 to Dwain and Barbara (Stumbo) Stillwell. Tina was a caring and compassionate woman who put the needs of others before her own. Tina enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, singing, and found comfort in prayer and worship. Tina was preceded in death by her siblings, Marty Stillwell, Sherry (Stillwell) Sanders, and Dwain Stillwell. She is survived by her parents; siblings, Scott Stillwell and Julie (Stillwell) Acker; her children, Sara Bailey and Charles Bailey; her grandchildren, Makayla Henson and Jaxson Bailey and many nieces and nephews.







