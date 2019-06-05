|
|
|
Toby A.
Keeney, Sr.
Toby A. Keeney, Sr., passed away June 2, 2019, age 66. He was the beloved husband of Betty; loving father of Toby Jr. (Teri), Jodi Patton (Sean), April (Jovan Ford) and the late John (Laura, living); cherished grandfather of Josh, Jeremy, Ashley, Justin and Ariel; treasured great-grandfather of Nevah, Melanie and Alexzander; dear son of the late Cecil and Mildred Herod; adored brother of Cecil (Janet), Kenny (Angie), Dennis (Lori), the late Tim (Karen,living) and Gail; adored by his cousin Danny and Carolyn; uncle of many.
He enjoyed playing cards, going to car shows, traveling and spending time with his family. Family and friends are invited to gather at 884 Sioux Ln., Macedonia, OH. 44056 where a celebration of Toby's life will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4 p.m.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME (330-467-4500)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More