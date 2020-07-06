1/
Todd E. Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd E. Lee, 49, of Stow passed away on July 3,2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Anne, he is survived by father, Charles E. Lee, Sr.; brothers, Charles Lee, Jr., and Chad Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Please observe social distancing, masks are recommended. Graveside services will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit Todd's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved