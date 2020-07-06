Todd E. Lee, 49, of Stow passed away on July 3,2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Anne, he is survived by father, Charles E. Lee, Sr.; brothers, Charles Lee, Jr., and Chad Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Please observe social distancing, masks are recommended. Graveside services will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit Todd's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.