CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Todd E. Smith, 67, met his Savior face to face June 20, 2020. A servant of Christ, born in Akron, a resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Todd was employed by EnvisionRX as a telecom manager and was a member of Grace Church, Bath Campus. Todd's joys in life were time with his family, serving his Savior, camping, roasting coffee, and sharing a cup with friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Helen Smith, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Candy; sons, Josh (Kirsten), Ben (Ashley) and Nate (Ariana) Smith; grandchildren, Maddie, Mason, Max, Martin, Macy, Marcus, Marshall, Maverick, Marley, Lola, Everett, Ellie, Beckett and Autumn; sister Jean Bowman. Pastor Robby Neidlinger will conduct a celebration of life July 2nd, 6 p.m. at Grace Church, Bath Campus, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Friends may call July 1, 5 - 8 p.m. at the church. The family requests visitors wear masks. The church is set up for adequate social distancing between family groups. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to South Street Ministries - southstreetministries.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
