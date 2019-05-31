Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Todd M. Stasko Obituary
Todd M. Stasko

KENT -- Todd M. Stasko, 32, passed away May 29, 2019.

Born in Wadsworth, Todd proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Southern New Hampshire University.

Preceded in death by his father, Michael Beckett and grandfather, Thomas Stasko, Todd is survived by his wife, Courtney Detwiler-Stasko; daughter, Hope; mother, Amy Stasko; sisters, Sierra Walton,

Amber Shultz and

Lindsey Shultz; grandmother, Sherry Stasko; and many other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, Ohio and where friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or Yellow Brick Place at www.yellowbrickplace.org.

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
