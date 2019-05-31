|
Todd M. Stasko
KENT -- Todd M. Stasko, 32, passed away May 29, 2019.
Born in Wadsworth, Todd proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Southern New Hampshire University.
Preceded in death by his father, Michael Beckett and grandfather, Thomas Stasko, Todd is survived by his wife, Courtney Detwiler-Stasko; daughter, Hope; mother, Amy Stasko; sisters, Sierra Walton,
Amber Shultz and
Lindsey Shultz; grandmother, Sherry Stasko; and many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, Ohio and where friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or Yellow Brick Place at www.yellowbrickplace.org.
(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019