Todd Wade



Todd Wade, 50, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. He was first diagnosed with small bowel cancer in 2015 and underwent intense treatment before being declared cancer-free. He lived another two healthy, joy and travel-filled years before the cancer returned in 2018.



Todd was born in Barberton and lived most of his life in Akron, moving to Cincinnati in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth; daughter, Chloe; mother, Vicky Wade; sister, Lesley Wade-Cramer; mother- and father-in-law, Carol and Stan Wallace, and brother-in-law, Scott Wallace. He was preceded in death by his father James Wade in 2009. Todd graduated summa cum laude from the University of Akron and earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management. He was a graduate of both Leadership Akron (Class 31) and Leadership Cincinnati (Class 41). Todd was an active member of the Akron and Cincinnati, communities. In Akron, he served on the boards of both Project Learn of Summit County and the Community AIDS Network Akron Pride Initiative (CANAPI). At the time of his death, he held board memberships at Price Hill Will and the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, where he also served as a mentor to James.



Todd will be remembered for the lasting positive impact he had on the lives of the many people he met.



Among his greatest qualities was his candidness and ability to make deep connections with others despite differences. Todd had hoped to live long enough to have a second career in the nonprofit world and be active in social justice causes to improve race relations. Despite being taken so young, he saw his daughter Chloe as his legacy and always felt his greatest success in life was as a father and husband.



Donations in Todd's honor may be made to Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, www.cycyouth.org; or Price Hill Will, www.pricehillwill.org. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at Graydon, 312 Walnut St. Suite 1800, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary