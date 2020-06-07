Tom Adkins, beloved husband and father, but most of all, always a teacher, died May 29, 2020 at 77. He leaves behind brother, Robert Adkins: wife, Donna; with two sons, Glenn and Tim; sister, Rebecca Sharrock with Jeff and Heather; his "Good Wife," Sandy Kay of 54 years; daughter, Laura D'Esposito; husband, Vincent; children: Vanessa, Stephanie, John and son, Tommy wife, Edith, daughter, Alena. He was always a teacher through coaching of baseball, softball, track, football and wrestling. Wrestling is where he spent more than 40 years. He wrestled for Barberton HS, and then Ohio University, where he received his B.S. in chemistry/education, 1969. He also received two masters degrees and a PhD in secondary education, which prompted his chemistry students and colleagues to call him "DOC". DOC taught at Springfield HS, 1967-1992 and Stow HS, 1998-2006. He was able to teach all areas of science and math. Some of his students might remember him driving their school bus. After coaching wrestling several years at Springfield HS, he shifted his expertise to refereeing. As secretary of the Western Reserve Officials Association, he computerized their whole system. He officiated 33 sectionals, 31 districts, and one state tournament! In 2004, he was inducted into the Ohio Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame. In 2006 he was inducted into the Barberton Sports Hall of Fame. Tom also coached and umpired Tallmadge Little League major and senior girls. He served two terms as president of TLL, 1992-1993. This man of many talents created Dr. Tom's Toys. He made high quality wooden toys, which were sold at craft shows He is a person who will be missed by many. So a celebration of his life will be held in June 2021. If you wish to express your sympathy, please do it through the Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.