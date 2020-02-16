|
Tom Arthur, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 6th, 2020 in Hudson, FL. Tom was born and lived in the Cuyahoga Falls /Akron area most his life except for his travels for work or time in his favorite Florida residences. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Tom will miss his classy quick-witted personality, ability to make others laugh, and his loving generosity. Tom was truly one of a kind. He loved playing and excelled in golf, on the bowling lanes, had classic long battles on pool tables, and was passionate about fishing and being out on a boat catching walleye or grouper with family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Hannah "Midge" Arthur and daughter, Jenny Arthur. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Arthur; father, Chester "Chet" Arthur; sister, Judy Wallace; brother, Dan (Sharon) Arthur; son, Mike Arthur; stepson, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. There is not currently a scheduled service for Tom, but others are encouraged to celebrate his life with family, friends, and share favorite memories in the guest book.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020