Together Again January 23, 1929 April 9, 2020 We lost another great one. He was honest, loyal, faithful, trustworthy and his handshake was his oath. Many knew him as a diver, golfer, gin player, mentor, coach but ABOVE ALL, family man. Tom Conway, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 9, 2020 of natural causes. Tom was born to Ralph and Helen Conway and raised in Akron's North Hill. Tom is part of a much larger group who are proud of their North Hill heritage. Tom was one of eight children. In his younger years, Tom was a standout diver. He attended Florida State University and earned three varsity letters. Tom competed in the 1-meter, 3-meter and tower diving. He was the Southeastern Conference diving champion in 1951. Tom coached swimming and diving at the University of Akron and also volunteered his time helping young people in the area learn to dive. He was a major coaching influence for local Olympic Gold Medalist diver, Phil Boggs. In 2007, Tom was inducted into the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame. Tom was a commercial real estate broker/appraiser and a partner in Highlander Golf and Tennis. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Conway (Fichtner). Tom is survived by his six children, Missy Wells (Doug), Cindy Misheff (Don), Cathy Shaw (Willie), Tommy "T.C."(Suzy), Chrissy Shaw (Steve) and Tim (Kathleen); Papa also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Meghan, Mollie, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Erin, Parker, Malone, Kelsie, Cassie, Chloe, Heather and Hollie and 6 great grandchildren, Caden, Declan, Monroe, Taylor, Abigail and Gabriel. Tom is also survived by two sisters, Helen Conway of Akron and Cathy Mehok of Atlanta; as well as a sister-in-law, Anita Liebenderfer of Akron. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the group of handpicked personal caregivers who dedicated their hearts and souls to Tom's health and well being. Contributions can be made to Catholic Community Foundation, 1404 East Ninth Street Cleveland, OH 44114 or First Tee of Greater Akron, 2000 South Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314. Due to the pandemic, a private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020