Tom L. Faulknier
Tom L. Faulknier, 56, of Norton went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 18, 2019.
He was born on March 15, 1963 in Barberton, Ohio to Dennis and Nancy (Layport) Faulknier.
Tom retired from Myer's industries after 38 years of service. In addition to being a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend, he was very passionate about collecting cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Faulknier; sister, Kim; he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, LeAnna Rose; mother, Nancy Faulknier; brother, Richard; special family friend, Marty Soohey Sr; nephews, Kody and Ricky; numerous friends.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019