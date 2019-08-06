|
|
Tom L. Faulknier, 56, of Norton went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 18, 2019.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019