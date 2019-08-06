Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Faulknier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom L. Faulknier


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom L. Faulknier Obituary
Tom L. Faulknier, 56, of Norton went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 18, 2019.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now