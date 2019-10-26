|
|
Tom "Turtle" Swain, 63, of Wooster, died October 24, 2019 at his residence, in Wooster. Friends may call Monday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Services will follow at 3 p.m. funeral home with Gary Lovett officiating, please dress casual for Turtle. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Wooster. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneral Home.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, give.ccf.org , LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Turtle was born September 25, 1956 in Barberton to Robert "Beefy" and Donna Bartoe Swain. He married Cindie Reinhold on October 27, 1989. She survives. Turtle was an owner operator truck driver, retiring this year. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Thomas will be deeply missed by his wife Cindie; children: Michelle (Gary) Lovett of Windsor, Ill., Bob (Jessica) Swain of Wooster, Melissa Summers of Ransom, W.Va., and Michael Gainer of Wooster; grandchildren: Courtney, Ashlee, Krystina, Allie, Larissa, Tommy, Breanna, and Mia; great-grandchildren: Addie, Sophia, and Parker; mother, Donna Bartoe of Dalton; and a brother, Steve (Peggy) of Dalton. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Beefy" Swain; sister, Rebecca Swain; and step-father, Wilson Harmon.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 26, 2019