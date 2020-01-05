Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomislav Maric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomislav "Tom" Maric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomislav "Tom" Maric Obituary
Tomislav "Tom" Maric, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1951 in Serbia. Tom retired from the City of Akron Highway Department. He was a member of the Serbian Club of Barberton and St. Peter and St. Paul Serbian Orthodox Church of Norton. Survived by his wife, Miroslava; sons, Sasa and Miroslav; brother, Radomir (Milina); sister-in-law, Nada and nephews, Goran and Rade. Following Tom's wishes there will be no services. Cremation as taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomislav's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -