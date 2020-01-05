|
Tomislav "Tom" Maric, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 30, 1951 in Serbia. Tom retired from the City of Akron Highway Department. He was a member of the Serbian Club of Barberton and St. Peter and St. Paul Serbian Orthodox Church of Norton. Survived by his wife, Miroslava; sons, Sasa and Miroslav; brother, Radomir (Milina); sister-in-law, Nada and nephews, Goran and Rade. Following Tom's wishes there will be no services. Cremation as taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020