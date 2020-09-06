Tommy G. Hubbard, Sr., 78, passed away on August 26, 2020 from COVID19 complications. He is survived by his devoted wife, Yvonne; children, Tommy Jr., Troy and Tamara; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Internment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1323 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320. MASK ARE REQUIRED. 330-836-2725