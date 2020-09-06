1/1
Tommy G. Hubbard Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy G. Hubbard, Sr., 78, passed away on August 26, 2020 from COVID19 complications. He is survived by his devoted wife, Yvonne; children, Tommy Jr., Troy and Tamara; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Internment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1323 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320. MASK ARE REQUIRED. 330-836-2725




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved