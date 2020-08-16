1/1
Tommy Joe Gibbs Sr.
Tommy Joe Gibbs, Sr., 63, passed away at home August 11, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Akron, Ohio to Howard and Marcil (Mason) Gibbs he was a lifelong resident of the Akron area. Joe was a U. S. Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, Harleys, attending concerts, fixing things and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by infant granddaughter, Hannah; siblings, Eddie Gibbs, Linda Gibbs; brother in-law, Danny. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 21 years, Jeannie; son, Tommy (Sarah); daughter, Merissa; step daughters, Nicole (Matt), Tami (Chris); 11 grandchildren; siblings, Harold (Mary), Alan, Mary Ann Forester; nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Wade Park VA Hospital as well as friends, Ray, Kelly, Jenni and the Wright family for their loving care of Joe and his family. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will have a private service at a later time. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Joe's name to their favorite dispensary. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 15, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother
James Yoder
Friend
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
