1/1
Tommy Lee Jarvis
1940 - 2020
Tommy Lee Jarvis passed from this life on October 10, 2020. He was born December 6, 1940 in Elmira, WV. He spent some of his childhood there but mostly grew up in Akron, Ohio where he would live most of his adult life. He was a 1959 graduate of South High School where he played saxophone in the marching band. In 1964 he married the love of his life, Carol Ann. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage. He had many jobs over the course of his life, working for Swenson's, a dry cleaner, the US postal service, Lowes, and many others. He retired from Portage Newspaper Supply in 2009. He would continue one of his most important jobs as a full-time caregiver to his wife and did it lovingly until the time of her passing in 2015. After her passing he enjoyed visiting with family and friends, catching up over lunch and supper. He made weekly and sometimes daily phone calls to those he held dear. He enjoyed telling stories and jokes to his grandchildren. No one appreciated a corny joke more than him even if it was the 100th time he told it. He was a member of the North Jasper Church of Christ in Alabama, where he lived until moving back to Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronsell and Effie Jarvis and his wife, Carol Ann Jarvis. He leaves behind three children, Kevin (Carol) Jarvis, Jeff (Michelle) Jarvis, and Lisa (Jonathan) Chaffin. 10 grandchildren, Megan (Hyder) Al Chebaina, Mariah (Chris) Brushaber, Mckenzie Jarvis, Madison Jarvis, Maxwell Jarvis, Tianna (Brandon) Willis, Aristi Chaffin, Kamdyn (Cody) Glover, Colton Chaffin, and Keegan Chaffin, Three great-grandchildren: Mischa, Grayson and Kinslee. Friends may call Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and service will be Friday at 10 am, Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Massillon, Ohio.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
