Toni E. Costa
1949 - 2020
Toni E. Costa, 70, died July 5, 2020. Born July 23, 1949 in Akron, Ohio. Toni graduated from Buchtel High School and earned a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Akron. She was an LSW, worked as a Social Worker at Akron City Hospital for 16 years, and was a substitute teacher for Akron Public Schools. Toni was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served on the property committee, the baking guild and the quiet committee. She was an avid fan of Cleveland sports teams and loved cooking. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beulah Edwards; mother, Beverly Hurst; and brother, Gregory Hurst. She leaves behind a legacy of love carried on by her daughters, Shannon Kotradi and Heather Costa; grandchildren, Kristopher, Andrew, Kayleigh, Eli, Nathaniel, Katarina and Kaleb; sister, Karen Wilson-Stevenson; brother, Howard Edwards; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market Street, Akron, OH 44313. Seating is limited and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
