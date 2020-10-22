Tonia Sue Pickrell (nee Thomas, nee Glass), 58, bravely fought cancer for seven years before going home to be with her Lord on October 19, 2020. She was born April 4, 1962 in Barberton, OH. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Tonia also had a love for working with the earth through her plants and flowers. Tonia was preceded in death by her stepfather, Delmar Johnston; and brother-in-law, Scott Chamberlin. She is survived by her husband, Virgil Pickrell; daughter, Tiffany (Bobby) Wendling; sons, Eric Glass (Jennifer Bolyard) and Wayne Glass (Megan Orum); stepchildren, Amber (Ricky) Dotson, Virgil (Constance) Pickrell Jr.; mother, Novella Johnston; father, David (Cheryl) Thomas; sisters, Denise (Bill) Demboski, Bonita (Charles) Richards, and Martina (Jamie) Sadler; brother-in-law, Daren (Missy) Pickrell; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Lincoln, Charli, Logan, Camryn, Jace, Dillon, Skyler, Caysen; her beloved dog, Mali Jo; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, October, 23, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Private services have been held. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tonia's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes 330-644-0024