) Tonya "Tami" Green, 58, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Tami was born on May 15, 1961 to Neal and Donna Johnson and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1979. She married Kevin Green and together they raised their two children, Shawn and Jennifer. Tami loved to play bingo, poker, and other games. She loved visiting the Montaineer. Tami was very artistic, refurbishing furniture, making her own pearl jewelry, and painting. Most of all, Tami loved her family; she was a beloved mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed. Tami was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin in 2015. She is survived by her son, Shawn and daughter, Jennifer (Nick) Seeling; parents, Neal and Donna Johnson; siblings, Donny Johnson, Monica (Edward) Brown, and Neal Johnson Jr.; grandchildren Mikayla, Tyler and Anthony; brother-in-law, James, Mike, Joe and Tim; sister-in-law Sharon and Alison; and Mother and Father-in-law Margaret and G. James Green; special nieces, Angie, Heather and Sara; and many other loved ones. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S, Main St., in Akron, where the family will receive friends from 12 to 2:00 p.m. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect: Visitors MUST wear a mask and maintain 6 foot distances from each other. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.