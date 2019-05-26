Home

Tonya Liodos Obituary
Tonya Liodos

Tonya C. Liodos, 68, passed away May 22, 2019. Born in Moline, Illinois, and lived most of her life in the Akron area.

Tonya retired in 2013 from Summa Physicians as a Physician's Assistant. She was an animal lover and enjoyed traveling and quilting. Tonya was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Thanos; daughters: Lindsay (Jim) Roop of Columbus, Amanda (Mel) Slusher of Columbus, Kimberly (Chris) Lalli of Hoboken, NJ; son, Ross (Erin) Babbitt of Cleveland; step children, Nicholas, Brittany and Jessica Liodos of Akron; eight grandchildren; sisters, Tamarah (Dave) Doershuck of Columbus, Terri (Mark) Lumpkin of Waynesville.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
