1975 - 2020
Tracey J. (Beers) Doolittle, 45, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 24,1975 where she was a resident all of her life. She was a graduate of North High School in 1994 where she studied early childcare and development. She loved working with children. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Mills) Beers; father-in-law, James E. Doolittle Jr.; sisters-in-law, Linda Janine Johnson and Angela M. Doolittle. She leaves behind her loving husband of 22 years, James E. Doolittle, III.; sons, Shane R. (Julia) Beers and Jason E. Doolittle; daughter, Angel M. (Jordan) Doolittle; her granddaughters that she loved so much, Amelia, Morgan, and Harmony; her sisters, Shannon (Justin) Beers and Heather Beers; her father, Fred (Kathy) Beers; siblings on fathers side, Liz, Elyse and Kevin; mother-in-law, Linda G. Doolittle; and sisters-in-law, Sheila (John) Watterman and Christy Doolittle. Tracey will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. She enjoyed gardening and crafting, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going on walks with her grandchildren and her dog Bella. Private services have been held. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
