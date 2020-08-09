1/1
Tracey Johnson
1960 - 2020
Tracey Johnson, age 60, passed away August 4, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1960 in Akron, Ohio and had a love of lighthouses. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty Johnson; brothers, Jim King and Fred Angel. She is survived by her husband, Ron Bower; uncles, Neil and Huey Johnson. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Per Tracey's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
