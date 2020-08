Tracy K. Hensel, 69, passed away suddenly on August 2, 2020. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on April 21, 1951. She spent her career in real estate and in health care as a care giver. Her greatest passion in life was her three children and family. Tracy was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Jr., and parents, Janet (Robert) Rosche and George Walton Sr. She leaves behind daughters, Stacy (Tony) Mramor and Tressa Hensel; grandchildren, Logan, Ashley, Alexa, Gared and Lacey; great-grandkids, Carter and Kyler; brothers, Kirby Walton of Akron, Ohio, Terry (Karen) Walton and five nieces of Georgia; and many family and friends. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 8 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral at 12 p.m. Interment at Manchester Cemetery in New Franklin, OH to follow.