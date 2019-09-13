Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Tracy Lyn Barrows


1975 - 2019
Tracy Lyn Barrows Obituary
Tracy Lyn Barrows Tracy Lyn Barrows, 44, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born on February 21, 1975 to Ronald (Beth) Barrows and Linda Bennett Barrows. Tracy will be sadly missed by her mother, Linda; fiance, Jimmy; close friend Hal, and all of her family and friends. She loved her truck, working on cars and playing softball. Tracy was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a very loving, caring and giving person, who will be missed by all who knew her. Per Tracy's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. To leave a message for Tracy's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
