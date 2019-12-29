|
Tracy Mayfield Tracy Mayfield went home to be with the Lord on December 20th 2019. She was born on August 5th 1970 in Akron Ohio. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother Cheryl Mayfield; sisters Lisa Williams and Tammy Williams; Brothers Brian Williams, Tony Williams, and Frederick Williams; daughters April Mayfield, Asia Mayfield, Amber Williams and Angel Williams; and her 18 grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service.
