Tristen "Tris" Walker



Mackintosh



Tristen Walker Mackintosh, "Tris", age ten of Tallmadge, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus, on April 23, 2019.



He was born on July 19, 2008 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ronald W. Mackintosh of Akron and Heather (nee Walker) Burgess of Tallmadge.



Tris was a 5th grade student at Schrop Intermediate School in Springfield Twp. He loved baseball, he attended the Academy of Self Defense, loved to play his video games, watching movies, riding 4 wheelers, music, drawing, and was an excellent marksman.



The Very Best Part of Tristen was that he was a loving person, especially to his sister, Scarlett. He was a wonderful adoring grandson and great-grandson.



In addition to his parents; he is survived by his step-father, Charles Burgess; his sister, Scarlett; his grandparents, Lynn "Nanny" and Earle "Papa" Walker, Tami "Grami" and Brad "Grandpa" Cattran; "Grammy" Chris Burgess; his great-grandparents, and various uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



His grandfather, Michael H. Mackintosh, welcomed Tris in Heaven.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Springfield Assembly of God Church, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 at 2 p.m. where Pastor Eric Schroeter will celebrate Tristen's life.



Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.