Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Springfield Assembly of God Church
1551 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Springfield Assembly of God Church
1551 Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tristen Mackintosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tristen Walker Mackintosh


2008 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tristen Walker Mackintosh Obituary
Tristen "Tris" Walker

Mackintosh

Tristen Walker Mackintosh, "Tris", age ten of Tallmadge, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus, on April 23, 2019.

He was born on July 19, 2008 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ronald W. Mackintosh of Akron and Heather (nee Walker) Burgess of Tallmadge.

Tris was a 5th grade student at Schrop Intermediate School in Springfield Twp. He loved baseball, he attended the Academy of Self Defense, loved to play his video games, watching movies, riding 4 wheelers, music, drawing, and was an excellent marksman.

The Very Best Part of Tristen was that he was a loving person, especially to his sister, Scarlett. He was a wonderful adoring grandson and great-grandson.

In addition to his parents; he is survived by his step-father, Charles Burgess; his sister, Scarlett; his grandparents, Lynn "Nanny" and Earle "Papa" Walker, Tami "Grami" and Brad "Grandpa" Cattran; "Grammy" Chris Burgess; his great-grandparents, and various uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

His grandfather, Michael H. Mackintosh, welcomed Tris in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Springfield Assembly of God Church, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 at 2 p.m. where Pastor Eric Schroeter will celebrate Tristen's life.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now