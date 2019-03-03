|
|
Troy D. "T-Mac" McIntyre, Sr.
Troy D. "T-Mac" McIntyre, Sr., 55, passed away on February 24, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory, loving mother, Martha J (Sykes) Hamilton of Akron; father, Paul S. (Fannie) McIntyre of Lakewood, Wash.; wife, Valerie (Chambers) McIntyre of Akron; sons, Troy D. (Shani) McIntyre Jr. and Tre D. (Osha) McIntyre both of Akron; and a host of relatives and friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Pastor David M. Nelson, eulogizing. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 400 Locust St., Apt. 504, Akron, OH 44307.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019