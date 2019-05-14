Services Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services 131 North Canton Road Akron , OH 44305 (330) 784-3334 Resources More Obituaries for Troy Stanley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Troy Daniel Lloyd Stanley

Troy Daniel Lloyd Stanley, 41, has slipped away from the lives of so many who have loved him and cherished the precious time spent together. We find comfort in knowing, he is now in the warm embrace of his mother Cia Farley and Grandfather Allen 'Oop' Farley.



There are so many who will miss his broad contagious smile and burly hugs, that pulled you in and surrounded you with strength and love. Not only did he fill the room with his Shrek size, but he warmed it with a powerful light that came from his kind and gentle heart. To know him, is to be his friend forever, to have loved him meant you always would.



Those of us who watched him become the wonderful man he grew into will forever treasure the grey hair he gave us with his joyful excitement and his mischievous spirit. His father Daniel Stanley, his Grandparents Delores and Keith Stevenson, his adoring Uncle Craig Stanley, his loving Aunt Vanessa King and his wicked step mother Cheryl Stanley, all shall never fully recover getting him to adulthood, and on to new adventures. But we will hold each moment tightly in our hearts as we will miss him dearly.



All his siblings in the big blended family, looked upon him as the literal big brother and they will miss his protection, his teasing, his jokes (at their expense, usually) and his unconditional endless love. Todd (Jere`) Stanley, Kristofer (Holly Bonner) London, Amber Stanley, Elizabeth (Joseph) Knight, April Conrad, and Jennifer London. He will be remembered in many stories and tales at family gatherings and told to nephews, Jackson and Curt, and by nieces Jaydon and Lori. And generations to come!



With greatest pain, the loss is devastating to his children and the children in his life. His devoted daughter, Tayleigh Stanley, as his first born, will bear the burden of keeping his memory alive in the hearts of those so much younger who will not have the opportunity to truly know his playful soul. Annabelle and Easton Stanley, Peyton Sheets, Kenny Jett, and TJ Stanley, may all of you know how much love he truly had for you and how much joy you brought to his precious short life.



His passing will be felt deeply by so many, including Amber Sheets with whom he spent the last few years and at the time of his life when he was the most happy and deeply proud of the man he had become.



There are so many good friends, best friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, loves, and even acquaintances who lives were touched and forever changed because of him. And who blessed his life in return. Those who fished with him, worked with him driving those massive trucks at Dist-Tech, those that golfed with him, and the many that just loved his stories and his laugh. He may have left this earth, but he lives on in our hearts and in memories.



Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, May 15, 2019 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. A Celebration of Troy's life will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries