Troy Edward Turner
WADSWORTH -- Troy Edward Turner, 85, of Wadsworth died Thursday, March 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, March, 18 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where the family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment with Military Honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019