Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Troy Edward Turner Obituary
Troy Edward Turner

WADSWORTH -- Troy Edward Turner, 85, of Wadsworth died Thursday, March 13, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, March, 18 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where the family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment with Military Honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
