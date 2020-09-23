Troy H. Parsons passed away on September 19, 2020 after a long illness. He worked at American Roadway Logistics alongside his best friend, Darryl for 8 years. Troy was a hard working man who always showed up for work, even when he didn't feel well. He had a great love for the outdoors, and fishing and hunting were his favorite hobbies. Troy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Sunday dinner with his family was the highlight of his week. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jackie and Larry Shockey and granddaughter, Peyton. Troy leaves behind his daughters, Brittani and Brandy; grandchildren: Ella, Dylan, Jaylen and Brooklyn; sister Tammy (Bob); brother, Larry Shockey; ex-wife and lifelong friend, Sherri (Aaron); many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the start of the 1 p.m. memorial service at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, 44305 on Saturday, September 26. To leave a message for Troy's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
