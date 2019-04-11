Troy James McHenry "Chip"



Troy James McHenry "Chip", 25, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019. Troy was born in Cuyahoga Falls on February 14, 1994 to Jim and Robin McHenry. He graduated from Tallmadge High School in 2012 and Fortis College in 2016. He was employed at K Company as an HVAC technician. A true outdoorsman, Troy loved swimming, camping and fourwheeling with his friends. He was proud of his new home and was very talented in renovations. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. Troy was preceded in death by his Papa, Ronald Willingham. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Robin McHenry; brother, Todd McHenry (Brittany); grandparents, Sharon Willingham, James and Pat McHenry Sr., and Kathryn Wingate; aunts and uncles, Lori and Joe Falat, Jay and Deb McHenry, Jennifer and Shon Enos, Jessica and Adam Brown, Josh Wingate, Shannon and Mike Holke, and Anthony King; special cousins, Joey, Taylor, Halle, Shorlan, and Kendall; many close friends; and his beloved dog, Lacy. Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary