|
|
Deacon Troy Lee Jones Jr. transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Jackson, MS to Arner T. Powe and Troy Jones Sr. on February 15, 1931. He came to Akron, OH as a young boy to live with his aunt Lugenia Powe (Aunt Babe), with his mother and brother following behind closely. He was educated in the Akron Public School system, going from McEbright Elementary, then on to Garfield High School. Upon completion of 11th grade, he enlisted into the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He was hired at Goodyear Tire and Rubber company as a tire builder, retiring after 41 years of service. Troy met Genell Dorsey in South Akron. After a small courtship, the two were married on June 11, 1957 and that union lasted 51 years, remaining faithful until her death in 2008. Deacon Jones was an excellent provider to his three children, Vicki, Geoffrey, and Rhonda Michelle. He was preceded in death by parents, Arner T. (John) Warren; brother, Arlandus T. Jones, wife Genell Jones; daughter, Rhonda Jones, and great-granddaughter Brianna White. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Vicki (Keith) Lee, son Geoffrey (Beverly) Jones; granddaughters whom he raised, Tequia and Veronda Jones; devoted caregivers, Billy Powe, Tracy Crockett, Vicky Davis, Deborah Vaughn, and Veda Burgan, and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, other relatives, and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 12:00 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church., 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Samuel L. Hampton II, eulogizing. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 770 Peerless ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020