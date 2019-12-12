Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Troy Lee Lawson


1978 - 2019
Troy Lee Lawson Obituary
Troy Lee Lawson, 41, was born May 6, 1978 and born again in Heaven on December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy and Wanda Lawson, and Ed and Rosemarie Steurer; four aunts; and one cousin. Troy is survived by his son, Tyler Lee of Arizona; parents, Chuck and Sylvia Steurer; brother, CJ (Tiffany); favorite nephew, Liam; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friend, Dan Davies. He loved to be outdoors, camping, fishing, helping others and spending time with his family. Troy was an electrician and taught his brother the trade. The impact Troy made on those around him will not be forgotten. Our love overflows faster than our tears can fall. Troy will be missed by many. Visitation Friday, December 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Service to begin at 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
