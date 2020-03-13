|
STOW -- Troy Wayne Panella, 62, died March 4, 2020. Born in Kenosha, Wis., he was a resident of Stow since 1969 and graduated from Stow High School in 1975. Troy had been employed with AT&T as an installer, retiring in 2013. He loved to play golf with his friends, which stemmed from his early career as member of the grounds crew for Fox Den Golf Course, Silver Lake Country Club, and Firestone Country Club. Preceded in death by his father, Guy Panella. Troy is survived by mother, Ruth Blake; stepfather, Bill Blake; brother, Jim (Cindy) Panella; step-brothers, Todd and Scott Blake; step-sisters, Patsy Panella and Debbie (Don)Lutz; aunt, Candy Faber; companion, Debbie Litchard and her daughter, Heather Sharp; nephews, John Panella and Brent Blake; niece, Nicole Rose and many other nieces and nephews. Pastor Brent Blake will conduct service 11 a.m. Monday at Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Road, Stow, OH. Friends may call 10 a.m. to service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Anchor Church of Toledo, P.O. Box 893 Sylvania, OH 43560.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020