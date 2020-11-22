1/1
Trudy Irene Wardell
1955 - 2020
Trudy Irene Wardell, 65, of Akron, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Trudy was born in Akron on February 3, 1955 to the late Bill and Pat Koons. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and worked at Summa Western Reserve for over 20 years. Trudy had many interests, including crafting, music, theater, and the arts. She loved collecting fairies, building fairy gardens, and her dog Obi. Trudy had a deep faith which carried her through her difficult days. She will always be remembered for her cheerful, positive attitude no matter what challenges she faced. In addition to her parents; Trudy was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Koons. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Melissa (Scott) Green and Chrisstina "Tina" (Jerod) Ramnytz; sisters, Wendy (Thomas) Lake and Terry Jiamboi; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Koons; grandchildren, Zak and Abby Green, Ally and Colton Ramnytz, and Zach Bohn; nieces and nephew, Megan (David) Hykes, Rachael Lake, Jon (Trish) Koons, and Stephanie Koons; many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Margo Burns and Kim Schaber. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in Trudy's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewwcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
