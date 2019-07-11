Trudy LaVon Montgomery



Trudy LaVon



Montgomery was born on Feb. 22, 1935 in Pinola, Mississippi. On June 30, 2019, she gained her heavenly wings at the blessed age of 84.



She was the third of 12 children to the union of Jay and Susie May. She attended Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. Subsequently, she moved to Akron and joined Greater Bethel Baptist Church. Trudy was an entrepreneur and business owner of a car wash for close to two decades, and an investor in real estate. She was a member of the Westside Board of Trade, Order of the Eastern Star, Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, NAACP, Fairlawn Women's Club, Fairlawn Block Club, President of Pastor's Aide Club, President of New Hymn School Reunion-Akron Chapter, President of the May Family Reunion, Deaconess, Nurses Aid, PTA, and avid Sunday School Teacher. She was philanthropic with her time and in all of her life endeavors.



She was preceded in death by her first husband Arthur Johnson Sr,; father, Jay May; mother Susie May; brothers, Ellis and Ozell May; sisters, Louise Vandiver, Lee Dampier and Ree Lockhart. To cherish her loving beloved memory, is her husband Rev Edwin Montgomery; children:



Arthur Johnson Jr. (Iris), Patricia White (Jeff), Tresha Bates (Anthony), Dildred Wright, and



Leonard Johnson; grandchildren, Arthur III (Quashema), Jamion, Chakana, Juston, Corbin, Shamar and Savion; great-grandchildren: Tae'zjon, Jaymere,



Savannah, Nyla and Skylar, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Homegoing celebration will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12 p.m. at The Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 404 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Pastor Booker T. Person, Officiating. Condolences may be sent to 740 Inverness Ave., Akron, OH 44313 and procession will form at 170 Corunna Ave., Akron, OH 44333 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019