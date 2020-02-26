|
On February 19, 2020 God spoke and said, "This One Is Mine." On February 20, 2020 Trust Normani Delaney, the most innocent, beautiful, precious baby girl was born to Micah T. Delaney surrounded by family and friends. Friends may call on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH. Funeral services will immediately follow. Dr. Leslie Parker Barnes will be officiating. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at: 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020