Tung L. Chin



Tung L. Chin, 79, passed away April 18, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born in Canton, Guangdong, China July 23 , 1939. Due to the emigration of his father and younger brother to the U.S. at nine years of age he became head of his family, supporting his mother, grandmother, and two sisters.



He survived the Japanese occupation, famine and a cultural revolution. In 1980, he also emigrated to the U.S. with his pregnant wife and three children.



Tung served as a head chef in various Chinese restaurants throughout the east coast. He opened his family restaurant in 1988 on Copley Rd., then finally in 2001, moving to what we know as Chin's Place in Market Street. He worked tirelessly with his family to create a legacy.



He knew and practiced kung fu, was an avid gardener, beekeeper, and Chinese chef. Tung was selflessly devoted to his family and his values.



He is survived by his wife, Pik; children, Sam, Kwock (Jade), Elaine, Wayne; grandchildren, Thomas, Alex, Eric, and Kaitlin.



Calling hours 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019