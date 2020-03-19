|
Twila N. Thornton, 85, of BARBERTON, went home to be with the Lord March 18, 2020. A native of Portage, PA, she was an area resident most of her life. She was a Pioneer Girls Leader and a Stephen Minister. Twila served as a councilwoman at large for the City of Norton and retired from B.F. Goodrich. She was an avid collector of quilts, collectable plates and carnival glass. Preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Cereta Price; beloved husband of sixty four years, Carl; one sister and one brother; she is survived by her son, Gary (Linda) Thornton; daughters, Lori Thornton, Cereta (Keith) Grimes and Suzanne Thornton; three grandchildren; brother, William (Judy) Price; and sister, Rhoda Helmick. Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, with Rev. Rob Hill officiating. Friends may call from 3:30 until time of service. Private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to Summa Hospice, 141 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thornton family. Messages and memories of Twila can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020