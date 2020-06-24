Twyla D. Pettiford passed away June 17, 2020. Friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12 noon. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.