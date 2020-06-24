Twyla D. Pettiford
Twyla D. Pettiford passed away June 17, 2020. Friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12 noon. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
JUN
26
Service
12:00 PM
http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
