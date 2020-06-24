Twyla Danae Pettiford, 52 passed away June 17, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on December 12, 1967, to John Pettiford and the late Evelyn (Pettiford) Richardson. She graduated from Barberton Public Schools. Twyla worked for many years at InfoCision and was currently employed at Barberton Citizen Hospital (Summa Health Systems) until her death. Twyla was a mother of three children, DiMichael (Heather), Billy, and her baby Deszmond. Twyla was a loving great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She loved her family and friends of all ages. Her smile was contagious and she had a heart of gold. Twyla loved her Red lipstick, playing cards and going to Bingo but most of all she loved her kids and grandkids unconditionally. She was our sassy, classy Black Queen. Twyla was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn (Pettiford) Richardson; grandson, Kimani Billy Walker; grandfathers, Elmo Cloud, Charles Pettiford and David L. Ross, great-great grandmother, Lillie Mae Delaney; grandmothers, Laura Cloud, Mary Ross and Betty Pettiford; uncles, Lewis John Ingol and Arthur Young; aunt, Gloria (Boobie) Young; brother and sister, Duey and LeRay Gibson; nephew, Tyler Richardson. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, DiMichael (Heather), Billy, and Deszmond; brothers, Lacey Pettiford and Tyler Richardson; sister, JohnnieMae Pettiford all of Akron, Ohio; grandsons, Dimier and Mickhale Pettiford and Marcus Davis, Xavier and Izaiah Downey all of Akron; granddaughters, Kashmier Scalf, DiMaysha Pettiford, Billasia, Aalayah and Nayeil and Baby Girl, Tianna Stillings, all of Akron, Ohio; uncle, Fred (Kathy) Cloud of Akron, Ohio and aunt, Florence Keys of Barberton, Ohio and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12:00 noon. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 592 Elma St. Akron, Oh 44310. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.