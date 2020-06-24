Twyla was a wonderful.person. I watched her grow Up down through the years. She was a very friendly person. Twyla was about her business and was never in anyone else business. My heart is saddened by the loss of Twyla, a very sweet.person. Lord Comfort my Cuz Mikey and the.other Siblings, and the Entire Family. Rest On Beautiful I will see U when.I get there.

Carolyn A. Lee

Friend