Twyla Danae Pettiford
1967 - 2020
Twyla Danae Pettiford, 52 passed away June 17, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on December 12, 1967, to John Pettiford and the late Evelyn (Pettiford) Richardson. She graduated from Barberton Public Schools. Twyla worked for many years at InfoCision and was currently employed at Barberton Citizen Hospital (Summa Health Systems) until her death. Twyla was a mother of three children, DiMichael (Heather), Billy, and her baby Deszmond. Twyla was a loving great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She loved her family and friends of all ages. Her smile was contagious and she had a heart of gold. Twyla loved her Red lipstick, playing cards and going to Bingo but most of all she loved her kids and grandkids unconditionally. She was our sassy, classy Black Queen. Twyla was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn (Pettiford) Richardson; grandson, Kimani Billy Walker; grandfathers, Elmo Cloud, Charles Pettiford and David L. Ross, great-great grandmother, Lillie Mae Delaney; grandmothers, Laura Cloud, Mary Ross and Betty Pettiford; uncles, Lewis John Ingol and Arthur Young; aunt, Gloria (Boobie) Young; brother and sister, Duey and LeRay Gibson; nephew, Tyler Richardson. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, DiMichael (Heather), Billy, and Deszmond; brothers, Lacey Pettiford and Tyler Richardson; sister, JohnnieMae Pettiford all of Akron, Ohio; grandsons, Dimier and Mickhale Pettiford and Marcus Davis, Xavier and Izaiah Downey all of Akron; granddaughters, Kashmier Scalf, DiMaysha Pettiford, Billasia, Aalayah and Nayeil and Baby Girl, Tianna Stillings, all of Akron, Ohio; uncle, Fred (Kathy) Cloud of Akron, Ohio and aunt, Florence Keys of Barberton, Ohio and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12:00 noon. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 592 Elma St. Akron, Oh 44310. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
JUN
26
Service
12:00 PM
http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Sending our deepest and sincere condolences! Twyla was that cousin you just loved to talk to! Many memories of the good old days. To her Family, Keep her memories close to your heart for they are priceless. God Bless you all! Matthew 5:4 Amen!
Malinda Palmer Powell & Family
Family
June 24, 2020
i am so sorry to hear about the passing of Twila. May the Lord comfort and keep you during this difficult time.
Tammy Jackson
Friend
June 24, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family. Twyla will surely be missed. I will always remember the good laughs and talks we had at work. Love You,
Barb Jackson
Barbara Jackson
Friend
June 24, 2020
Rest in peace Cousin (JOHN 14:1-6) Loved and Missed "Bunn&Nate"
Mr.&Mrs.Nevels
Family
June 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cookie Beaman
Friend
June 24, 2020
Prayers to the family, she was a wonderful lady , she will be missed dearly, RIP an fly free , you r now gods ANGEL
robin mercer
June 24, 2020
My condolence goes out to the family and may GOD bless you all.
Jean
Acquaintance
June 24, 2020
Meghan Richards
June 24, 2020
twyla was a beautiful lady . Every time you see her she always had a smile. She love to
Play bingo . She will truly be miss.
Denise Carter
Friend
June 24, 2020
My Family And I Will Miss You Very Much
Ms.Jenkins And Your Ruby Red Lip Stick❤
Keysha
Friend
June 24, 2020
Rest In Heavenly Peach My Beautiful Cousin Love Always
Mishay Pennington
Family
June 24, 2020
I would like to extend my loving condolences to the Pettiford Family. I know Twyla will be missed and she will never be forgotten. The beautiful memories you shared with her will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
Dale
June 24, 2020
Your gonna be missed
Terry and B&#225;rbara Blash
Friend
June 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Lynn and Denny Patterson
Lynn Patterson
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Twyla was a wonderful.person. I watched her grow Up down through the years. She was a very friendly person. Twyla was about her business and was never in anyone else business. My heart is saddened by the loss of Twyla, a very sweet.person. Lord Comfort my Cuz Mikey and the.other Siblings, and the Entire Family. Rest On Beautiful I will see U when.I get there.
Carolyn A. Lee
Friend
June 23, 2020
Twyla I will always cherish the times we worked together at Infocision.
I still hear your voice in my ear, when I talked with you 3 weeks ago.
RIH my friend. Love Pete❤
Debra Peterson
