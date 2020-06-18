Ty'Leia La'Shore Danyell Junius
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ty'Leia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ty'Leia La'Shore Danyell Junius, 14, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 4, 2020. She was born on November 6, 2005 to her loving parents, Jhovonne Taylor and Tywan D. Junius in Akron, Ohio. Ty'Leia was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Mayfield and niece, Ka'Niya Wright. She leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, parents, Jhovonne Taylor and Tywan D. Junius; brothers, Ty'Mere, Ty'Rie, Cameron, Tylen and Tyran; sisters, Ty'Vonne, Ty'eisha, Alexionna, Aiyana, Autum, Tyara, and LaKya; niece, Da'Nia; grandparents, Joseph Taylor, Pamela Hodges-Taylor, Renee Junius; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 P.M. where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
12:00 PM
Homegoing service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved