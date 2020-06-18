Ty'Leia La'Shore Danyell Junius, 14, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 4, 2020. She was born on November 6, 2005 to her loving parents, Jhovonne Taylor and Tywan D. Junius in Akron, Ohio. Ty'Leia was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Mayfield and niece, Ka'Niya Wright. She leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, parents, Jhovonne Taylor and Tywan D. Junius; brothers, Ty'Mere, Ty'Rie, Cameron, Tylen and Tyran; sisters, Ty'Vonne, Ty'eisha, Alexionna, Aiyana, Autum, Tyara, and LaKya; niece, Da'Nia; grandparents, Joseph Taylor, Pamela Hodges-Taylor, Renee Junius; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 P.M. where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.